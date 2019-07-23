Hgk Asset Management Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Raised by $489,190 as Market Value Rose; Viking Fund Management Has Upped Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Position by $1.60 Million

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 19.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 335,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.82M, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.15% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $23.74. About 27.56 million shares traded or 112.25% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Wrote Down All of Remaining Investment in Venezuela During 1Q; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,648 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, up from 121,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $57.73. About 7.74 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Cna has invested 0.62% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Iat Reinsurance Limited owns 0.79% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 159,500 shares. Victory Mngmt holds 0.01% or 102,132 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Department Mb Comml Bank N A has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 171,687 shares. Natixis invested in 0.23% or 1.23 million shares. The Illinois-based Blair William Co Il has invested 0.02% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). First Foundation Advsrs has invested 0.93% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Cibc World accumulated 1.04 million shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt owns 0.33% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 1.63 million shares. Psagot Inv House, Israel-based fund reported 1,625 shares. Delta Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 54,091 shares.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group by 18,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 82,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD).

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $331.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleu (NYSE:OXY) by 14,012 shares to 86,845 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 30,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,203 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Fincl holds 42,555 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd holds 0.12% or 8,855 shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 15.97 million shares. Haverford holds 1.03% or 1.03 million shares in its portfolio. Highlander Cap Management Llc owns 62,828 shares or 2.1% of their US portfolio. John G Ullman And Assoc holds 24,100 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Lincluden Mgmt has invested 0.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Mengis Capital Inc has 0.23% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,800 shares. Moreover, Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma has 0.16% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Company holds 0.24% or 6,596 shares. Northrock Prtn Ltd Llc reported 14,317 shares stake. Neumann Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.64% or 18,487 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 52.69M shares. Becker Capital Mngmt reported 2.56% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).