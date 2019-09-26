Hgk Asset Management Has Upped By $302,750 Its Raytheon Co. (RTN) Stake; Shoe Carnival Has 0.74 Sentiment

Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.59, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 61 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 82 sold and reduced their stakes in Shoe Carnival Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 13.63 million shares, down from 14.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Shoe Carnival Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 52 Increased: 42 New Position: 19.

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased Raytheon Co. (RTN) stake by 5.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hgk Asset Management Inc acquired 1,750 shares as Raytheon Co. (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Hgk Asset Management Inc holds 35,580 shares with $6.19M value, up from 33,830 last quarter. Raytheon Co. now has $54.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.46. About 1.26 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 910,207 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Laurion Cap LP holds 0.05% or 26,461 shares. Aull Monroe Inv Management, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,496 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 209,012 shares. Bb&T Limited Com owns 79,471 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). West Oak Capital Limited Liability Com holds 1.12% or 10,789 shares in its portfolio. Axa has 0.35% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 142 shares stake. Beech Hill Advsr Inc has 22,280 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Decatur Cap Mgmt Inc owns 42,078 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. 25,918 were accumulated by Voloridge Invest Management Llc. James Research holds 2,110 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Raytheon has $23000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $212.20’s average target is 7.46% above currents $197.46 stock price. Raytheon had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Hold” rating by Vertical Research on Tuesday, June 11. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Monday, September 16. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 13 by UBS. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21800 target in Monday, June 10 report.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Raytheon a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan upgrades Raytheon to Overweight – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raytheon wins $501M U.S. radar contract – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RTN, UTX could rise 30%-40% – Baird – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon developing advanced high-power microwave system for US Air Force deployment – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $487.84 million. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets. It has a 12.98 P/E ratio. As of March 23, 2017, the firm operated 411 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.25. About 138,728 shares traded. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) has declined 18.91% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Shoe Carnival Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCVL); 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O FY SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY Comparable Store Sales Flat to Up Low Single Digits; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY Sales $1.013B-$1.023B; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival 1Q Net $13M; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY EPS $1.85-EPS $2.00; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BLN TO $1.02 BLN; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BLN TO $1.023 BLN; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC -; 09/03/2018 Shoe Carnival Short-Interest Ratio Rises 47% to 17 Days

More notable recent Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Shoe Carnival’s (NASDAQ:SCVL) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shoe Carnival +17% after strong outlook – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Announces Cliff Sifford Appointed Vice Chairman and Continues as CEO; Mark Worden Succeeds Cliff Sifford as President and Appointed Chief Customer Officer – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, up 18.42% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SCVL’s profit will be $13.20M for 9.24 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Shoe Carnival, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. for 272,368 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh owns 15,000 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.31% invested in the company for 139,708 shares. The Texas-based Hodges Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.26% in the stock. Gmt Capital Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 220,000 shares.