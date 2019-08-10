Hgk Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Occidental Petroleu (OXY) Position; ENDEXX CORPORATION (EDXC) Shorts Down By 13.8%

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased Occidental Petroleu (OXY) stake by 13.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 14,012 shares as Occidental Petroleu (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Hgk Asset Management Inc holds 86,845 shares with $5.75M value, down from 100,857 last quarter. Occidental Petroleu now has $35.27B valuation. It closed at $47.13 lastly. It is down 38.35% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

ENDEXX CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:EDXC) had a decrease of 13.8% in short interest. EDXC’s SI was 508,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 13.8% from 589,800 shares previously. With 1.13 million avg volume, 1 days are for ENDEXX CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:EDXC)’s short sellers to cover EDXC’s short positions. The stock increased 17.44% or $0.0427 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2875. About 648,653 shares traded or 16.55% up from the average. CBD Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDXC) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $72 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, April 29. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, February 15 to “Underweight”. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Monday, April 22.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Carl Icahn Rips Anadarko Buyout, Talks Cloudera And Trade War – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Occidental Increases Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental sells $13B of debt to fund Anadarko deal – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btc Mngmt reported 23,083 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Lc has invested 55.49% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 1,931 shares. Sit Investment Assoc invested in 179,735 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Nomura Asset Management invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Boothbay Fund Ltd Llc owns 5,857 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public Lc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Kcm Invest Ltd has 0.16% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 38,316 shares. Cap Fund Sa holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 94,340 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gp Llp holds 37,685 shares. 9,082 were accumulated by Carret Asset Llc. Commerce Financial Bank invested in 55,955 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System holds 305,164 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.37 million activity. Shares for $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E.. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million. The insider Brown Oscar K bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Thursday, June 13. 5,000 shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M., worth $242,650 on Tuesday, June 11.

ENDEXX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides platforms for entrepreneurs. The company has market cap of $92.78 million. It offers medical marijuana management and technology solutions; and m3Hub, a platform that manages patient concentric data and incorporates patient privacy practices through verification, privacy, legal, and transparent controls, as well as legitimizes the entire transaction process on behalf of patients. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides visual board books that offer an environment to create, deliver, edit, view, and review corporate data, as well as an interface to communicate and confer with approved parties; Endexx document management suite, a suite of document/data management tools designed to enhance the handling, storage, and control of document; and Endexx storage application, a base module for offsite storage of files and photos that require backup in an offsite location.