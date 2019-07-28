Hgk Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Chevron Corp. (CVX) Stake as Stock Rose; Crosslink Capital Holds Stake in Tableau Software (DATA)

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 19,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 121,595 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48 million, up from 102,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $176.14. About 2.16M shares traded or 16.55% up from the average. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500.

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 33,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,342 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, down from 98,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54M shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $331.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 56,055 shares to 63,548 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brand (NYSE:STZ) by 4,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Rpm International I (NYSE:RPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Counsel Ltd stated it has 12,163 shares. Campbell Newman Asset reported 5,319 shares. Pictet Asset reported 0.26% stake. Jones Companies Lllp holds 96,680 shares. Oakwood Cap Mgmt Ltd Co Ca stated it has 36,586 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca, a California-based fund reported 28,845 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holding Limited holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 740 shares. Stearns Financial Serv has invested 0.55% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ftb Advsr, a Tennessee-based fund reported 31,571 shares. 90,464 were accumulated by Villere St Denis J And Communication. Crawford Invest Counsel reported 614,803 shares. Covington Inv Advsr has invested 2.37% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Van Strum And Towne Inc holds 1.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 11,090 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 12,963 shares. Mcrae Inc reported 3,442 shares stake.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron told to halt oil spill into California canyon – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers May Be Moving Out of Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Might Disappoint, but Exxon Stock Still Has Plenty to Like – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 233,460 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $25.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 46,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,998 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI).

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CorMedix Receives Encouraging FDA Feedback on Neutrolin® LOCK-IT-100 Data – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY), A Stock That Climbed 81% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On CoreSite Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:COR) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Transocean Ltd.’s (NYSE:RIG) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.