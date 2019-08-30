Hgk Asset Management Has Raised Rpm International I (RPM) Stake by $700,060; Adams Asset Advisors Has Upped Holding in Schweitzer (SWM) by $850,060 as Share Value Rose

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. It closed at $33.92 lastly. It is down 16.82% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rpm International I (RPM) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 12,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 96,842 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, up from 84,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rpm International I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 64,878 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0% or 873 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 672,949 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Company has 0% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Art Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). 387,300 are held by Renaissance Technology Limited. Citadel Advisors Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 20,876 shares or 0% of the stock. Numerixs owns 400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parkside National Bank & Trust & Tru reported 911 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Element Management Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. Comerica Fincl Bank accumulated 24,789 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 4.53M shares. Moreover, Ftb Advsrs has 0% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Ifrah Finance Services holds 0.11% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) or 7,189 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 3.33 million shares.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $750.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV) by 10,196 shares to 149,629 shares, valued at $8.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.29M shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory Service holds 538 shares. 154 are held by Webster Bancorporation N A. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 1,768 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of holds 0.01% or 9,200 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 149,697 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 205,821 shares. Bank Of The West holds 7,025 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Republic owns 658,854 shares. Quantbot Tech LP stated it has 27,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Serv Ma holds 0.03% or 1.30M shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 24,239 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Inc Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 8,535 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.08% or 70,005 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Manufacturers Life Communication The invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

