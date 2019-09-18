Hgk Asset Management Has Lifted Its Occidental Petroleu (OXY) Holding; Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Holder Millennium Management Has Lifted Position

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleu (OXY) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 7,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 94,140 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73 million, up from 86,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $44.65. About 5.31 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 583.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 46,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 54,952 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, up from 8,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.51. About 74,488 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amg Natl Trust Savings Bank holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 74,611 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Css Ltd Liability Il reported 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Syntal Ptnrs Ltd Co owns 11,871 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 2.06M shares. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0.25% or 310,154 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc reported 1,325 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 103,625 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Smithfield Trust Company accumulated 0.01% or 2,218 shares. Moreover, Rampart Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Aqr Management Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Covington Capital Management has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Psagot Invest House has 0.06% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 29,108 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 1St Source Commercial Bank reported 8,036 shares.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $344.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM) by 4,902 shares to 45,681 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,413 shares, and cut its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was bought by Backus Marcia E.. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. Batchelder Eugene L. also bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 was bought by Brown Oscar K.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold ALEX shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 4.08% less from 53.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Barclays Public Limited Liability owns 63,307 shares. Jefferies Llc reported 12,408 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 40,000 shares. Huntington National Bank reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Citadel Ltd Liability accumulated 67,837 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd reported 18,975 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership invested in 84,269 shares. Reinhart Partners Inc reported 367,447 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Bamco Inc Ny accumulated 0.02% or 185,000 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 9,627 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 11,025 shares.