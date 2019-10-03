Hgk Asset Management Has Lifted Abbvie (ABBV) Position; Summit Financial Group (SMMF)’s Sentiment Is 1.75

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 928.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hgk Asset Management Inc acquired 58,618 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Hgk Asset Management Inc holds 64,930 shares with $4.72M value, up from 6,312 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $106.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.13. About 8.05 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 02/05/2018 – Positive Federal Legislation Could Lead to Exponential Growth in Marijuana and CBD Industry; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – FDA NOTIFIED IND FOR PHASE 1/2 COMBO STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC WITH IMFINZI FOR HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS WAS PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA

Summit Financial Group Inc (SMMF) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.33, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 28 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 16 decreased and sold their positions in Summit Financial Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 3.14 million shares, up from 2.99 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Summit Financial Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 12 Increased: 20 New Position: 8.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding firm for Summit Community Bank, Inc. that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Northern regions of Virginia. The company has market cap of $319.88 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking, and Insurance & Financial Services. It has a 10.69 P/E ratio. The Company’s community banking services include demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial, commercial real estate, construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans; mortgage warehouse lines of credit; letters of credit; and cash management services.

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $7.01 million for 11.42 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. for 156,322 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc owns 38,957 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 0.15% invested in the company for 44,149 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.15% in the stock. Argent Capital Management Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 106,898 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80.75’s average target is 11.95% above currents $72.13 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Monday, April 29. Piper Jaffray upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, August 20 to “Overweight” rating. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 12 report. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Piper Jaffray.

