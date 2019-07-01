Hgk Asset Management Has Increased Rpm International I (RPM) Holding By $700,060; GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Had 8 Bullish Analysts

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased Rpm International I (RPM) stake by 14.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hgk Asset Management Inc acquired 12,070 shares as Rpm International I (RPM)’s stock declined 1.96%. The Hgk Asset Management Inc holds 96,842 shares with $5.62M value, up from 84,772 last quarter. Rpm International I now has $8.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $61.58. About 364,543 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend

Among 9 analysts covering GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. GoDaddy had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $82 target in Thursday, February 21 report. Piper Jaffray maintained GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by J.P. Morgan. See GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) latest ratings:

Among 2 analysts covering RPM International (NYSE:RPM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPM International had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 8.

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RPM Acquires Foam Tape Joint Sealant Tech – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Crainscleveland.com with their article: “RPM International names Michael Sullivan to lead restructuring – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About RPM International Inc. (RPM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RPM Hires Senior Leader to Spearhead Organizational Restructuring – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “RPM Acquires Manufacturer of Commercial Joint Sealants – Business Wire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

GoDaddy Inc. designs and develops cloud technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.56 billion. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage clients at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting and presence products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual dedicated servers and dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security. It has a 142.64 P/E ratio. The firm also offers Website builder, an online tool that enables clients to build Websites; online store product that allows clients to create their own standalone Website with an integrated online store optimized for mobile shopping; and search engine visibility product that helps clients get their Websites found on search sites through search engine optimization.

More notable recent GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Godaddy Inc (GDDY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “(PRO+ Exclusive) Sell GoDaddy: Improving Earnings Mask Underlying Weakness – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Amazon Lightsail Users Can Now Easily Manage their WordPress Websites from GoDaddy Pro Sites – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GoDaddy Inc. To Attend The 39th Annual Piper Jaffray Consumer Marketplace Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

The stock increased 1.05% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $70.89. About 940,743 shares traded. GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) has risen 9.93% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GDDY News: 08/05/2018 – GODADDY NAMES BETSY RAFAEL AS CHIEF TRANSFORMATION OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – Fjarde AP-Fonden Adds Aptiv, Exits GoDaddy: 13F; 08/05/2018 – GODADDY INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, GODADDY IS RAISING ITS UNLEVERED FREE CASH OUTLOOK TO $615 MLN TO $625 MLN; 08/05/2018 – GODADDY INC GDDY.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.62 BLN TO $2.64 BLN; 07/03/2018 Stage Is Set For Danica’s Epic Racing Career Finale; 08/05/2018 – GODADDY 1Q REV. $633.2M; 25/04/2018 – Web.com gets quick look over from activist; 28/05/2018 – The End Of An Era In Motorsports – Danica Retires From Racing; 08/05/2018 – GODADDY INC – GODADDY EXPECTS FULL YEAR CASH INTEREST PAYMENTS OF APPROXIMATELY $90 MLN TO $95 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ GoDaddy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDDY)