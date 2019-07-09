Hgk Asset Management Has Increased Its Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Stake; South Street Advisors Lowered Holding in Allstate (ALL) by $851,640

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 748.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 56,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,548 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, up from 7,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $141.49. About 4.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 9,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,250 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.38 million, down from 119,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $104.11. About 738,607 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX); 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 09/04/2018 – The Wrap: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.63, EST. $2.60; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Allstate Corporation, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., Express Scripts Holding; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Corp.: April Estimated Catastrophe Losses $211M Pre-Tax, $167M After-Tax; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Netflix’s Next $1 Billion Opportunity – The Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Disney Investors Need to Know About the “Avengers: Endgame” Rerelease – The Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney World’s Top Rival Fires Back With a New Hotel – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Is Bull Theory On Shipping Stock Rebirth Just Wishful Thinking? – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Newpark Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:NR) 4.6% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “All You Need To Know About West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:WST) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Time.com and their article: “Slack Heads to NYSE IPO With Unusual Strategy – TIME” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead: Stock Market Flashes Green Light Before Trade News – Forbes” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 6.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ALL’s profit will be $589.60 million for 14.70 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.04% negative EPS growth.