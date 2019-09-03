Hgk Asset Management Has Increased Its Position in Cvs Caremark Corp. (CVS) as Stock Price Declined; As Fair Isaac (FICO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Northwest Investment Counselors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $343,899

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp. (CVS) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 10,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 114,772 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19M, up from 104,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $352.72. About 155,792 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO)

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $331.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Health Se (NYSE:UHS) by 5,030 shares to 44,388 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,366 shares, and cut its stake in Dover Corp. (NYSE:DOV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited has 94,919 shares. 100,436 are held by Kings Point Mgmt. Guardian Life Of America invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 223,922 shares. Brookmont Capital Mgmt reported 0.17% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Atlas Browninc holds 0.18% or 4,732 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities holds 67,208 shares. Hilton Management Lc invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. 140,000 are held by Bronson Point Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wendell David has 0.1% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 1.57M are owned by Clearbridge Invs Ltd Company. Bridgeway Cap Management accumulated 502,909 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd reported 700 shares stake. American Registered Inv Advisor accumulated 0.33% or 11,039 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. On Friday, March 8 LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 2,000 shares. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock or 1,900 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $38.59 million for 64.84 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

