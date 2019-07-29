Hgk Asset Management Has Increased Constellation Brand (STZ) Holding by $809,900; Voloridge Investment Management Holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) Lowered by $588,411

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 5,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,574 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $624,000, down from 10,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $63.99. About 733,678 shares traded or 8.24% up from the average. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has risen 23.10% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 23/03/2018 – Intercept Announces Multiple New Ocaliva® (obeticholic acid) Data Presentations at the International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $3.22; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT REPORTS CONCURRENT PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHRS; 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrhosis in Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) Patients; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q REV. $36.0M, EST. $38.9M; 27/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – ICPT: SOME PATIENTS TREATED WITH OCA HAD REGRESSION OF FIBROSIS; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS: CONCURRENT $92M PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 04/04/2018 – ICPT SEES 1Q TOTAL OCALIVA PRESCRIPTIONS FILLED CONSISTENT W/4Q; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $81.6M

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brand (STZ) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 4,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,692 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 34,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brand for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 739,713 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68

