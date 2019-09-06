Hgk Asset Management Has Decreased Stake in Capital One Financi (COF) as Shares Declined; As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Deprince Race & Zollo Upped Stake

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Capital One Financi (COF) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 3,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 79,453 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, down from 83,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Capital One Financi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $88.31. About 659,649 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net $1.35B; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – MARCH AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.19 PCT VS 1.39 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 2 Capital One Multi-Asset Exctn Tr Series Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suis; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q NET REV. $6.9B, EST. $6.93B; 08/05/2018 – Capital One sells $17 bln of mortgages to Credit Suisse unit

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 5,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 334,362 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.95 million, up from 329,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.34. About 731,386 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $331.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,230 shares to 130,648 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpm International I (NYSE:RPM) by 12,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brand (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 7.72 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 26,516 shares to 342,083 shares, valued at $42.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 419,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Hubbell Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.