Hgk Asset Management Has Decreased Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) Holding by $1.03 Million as Shares Declined; Towle & Co Has Raised Its United Nat Foods (UNFI) Holding by $477,958

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) by 15.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 33,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 182,432 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, down from 215,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.05. About 7.07 million shares traded or 11.99% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES DELAWARE BASIN ACTIVITY MORE THAN 50% HIGHER VS ’17; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL HELP SAVE $150 MILLION TO $200 MILLION ANNUALLY BY 2020; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES 15% COST SAVINGS BY 2020; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: On Pace to Reduce G&A, Interest Costs by $175M Annually; 21/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $45; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – DEVON CEO DAVE HAGER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Rev $3.81B; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY- RECEIVED REQUISITE CONSENTS RELATED TO CONSENT SOLICITATIONS TO ADOPT SOME PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO INDENTURE GOVERNING 7.950% DEBENTURES DUE 2032; 12/04/2018 – Devon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Towle & Co increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 36,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.67M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $447.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 17,646 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI); 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94, REV VIEW $9.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 09/03/2018 – United Natural Volume Surges Almost 21 Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $331.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpm International I (NYSE:RPM) by 12,070 shares to 96,842 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Caremark Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 10,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4.