Hgk Asset Management Has Cut Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) Holding By $426,384; Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Had 1 Bulls

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) stake by 8.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 15,228 shares as Devon Energy Corp. (DVN)’s stock declined 15.20%. The Hgk Asset Management Inc holds 167,204 shares with $4.77 million value, down from 182,432 last quarter. Devon Energy Corp. now has $8.91B valuation. The stock decreased 4.80% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.03. About 6.60 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Improving Capital Efficiency Via STACK and Delaware Basin Focus; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Targeting Asset Divestiture Proceeds in Excess of $5B; 07/03/2018 – Devon Joins Shareholder Sweetener Spree With Buybacks, Gas Sale; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Pricing of Tender Offers; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B AGGREGATE BU; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Energy Outlook Is Stable

Among 2 analysts covering Autohome (NYSE:ATHM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Autohome has $120 highest and $84.1000 lowest target. $102.05’s average target is 24.12% above currents $82.22 stock price. Autohome had 8 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by CLSA. See Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) latest ratings:

27/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

06/09/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral New Target: $84.1000 Initiates Coverage On

24/06/2019 Broker: CLSA Rating: Buy New Target: $120 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Devon Energy Announces Fourth-Quarter 2019 Cash Dividend for Common Stockholders – GlobeNewswire” published on September 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Devon Energy Promotes David Harris to Executive Vice President, Exploration and Production – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why U.S. Oil Stocks Are Going Ballistic Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 69.84% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.63 per share. DVN’s profit will be $76.80M for 28.99 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.81% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Devon Energy has $4000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $32’s average target is 45.26% above currents $22.03 stock price. Devon Energy had 8 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 23. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, September 20 report.

More notable recent Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Autohome Begins To Separate Itself From Competitors – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Is Tencent Trying to Take Over Bitauto? – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chinese techs slide on de-listing chatter – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Announcing: Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Increased An Energizing 243% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.