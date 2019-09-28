Hgk Asset Management Has Cut Allstate Corp. (ALL) Stake; Trex Company (TREX) Sellers Decreased By 0.12% Their Shorts

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased Allstate Corp. (ALL) stake by 17.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 12,713 shares as Allstate Corp. (ALL)’s stock rose 9.59%. The Hgk Asset Management Inc holds 58,587 shares with $5.96M value, down from 71,300 last quarter. Allstate Corp. now has $35.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $107.83. About 1.29M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.63, EST. $2.60; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE REPORTS APRIL 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Net $975M; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) had a decrease of 0.12% in short interest. TREX’s SI was 10.07M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.12% from 10.08 million shares previously. With 855,500 avg volume, 12 days are for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)’s short sellers to cover TREX’s short positions. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.92. About 523,428 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today

Among 8 analysts covering Allstate (NYSE:ALL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Allstate has $12500 highest and $9400 lowest target. $108’s average target is 0.16% above currents $107.83 stock price. Allstate had 14 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by Buckingham Research. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Credit Suisse. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) rating on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $10800 target. Raymond James maintained The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) rating on Thursday, August 1. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $12500 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, May 21. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15. UBS maintained The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, May 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight”.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.69 million for 11.98 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The North Carolina-based Horizon Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Comerica National Bank & Trust, Michigan-based fund reported 87,176 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp reported 0.06% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Bridgeway Management accumulated 547,237 shares. Choate Investment Advisors holds 24,514 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 33,810 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Investment Mgmt holds 1,426 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Savant Ltd Liability owns 9,043 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com owns 1,478 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 195,403 shares. Marathon Cap holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 5,012 shares. Cognios Cap Ltd accumulated 20,828 shares. National Asset has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Asset Mngmt Inc reported 24,896 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 281,879 shares.

