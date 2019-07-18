Hgk Asset Management Has Boosted Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $489,190 as Stock Value Rose; Amg National Trust Bank Upped Orange (ORAN) Holding by $363,568

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,648 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, up from 121,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 9.27 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Orange (ORAN) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 22,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,786 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, up from 188,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Orange for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.57B market cap company. It closed at $14.93 lastly. It is down 15.46% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ORAN News: 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Rtg To ‘AA’ Fm ‘BBB+’ On South Orange Cnty PFA, CA Bnds; 19/03/2018 – Majority of French back selling state assets in Renault, Orange, PSA – poll; 27/03/2018 – ORANGE MIDDLE EAST AFRICA CEO METTLING TELLS CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Fire at Orange facility in Ivory Coast appears to be criminal act -minister; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 15/03/2018 – Kuwait’s Agility and France’s Orange sue directors of Iraq’s Korek; 27/03/2018 – Orange to Roll Out Solar Project Targeting African Consumers; 28/03/2018 – ORANGE DEPUTY CEO FOR AFRICA, MIDDLE EAST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 28/05/2018 – BRAZIL ORANGE JUICE PLANTS ARE PARALYZED BY STRIKE: CITRUSBR; 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home (NYSE:HD) by 6,433 shares to 9,767 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,711 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 3 Best International Telecom Stocks to Buy in 2017 – The Motley Fool” on April 12, 2017, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Orange Business Services Launches its HR Innovation Lab to Promote Co-Innovation Within the HR Ecosystem – Business Wire” published on April 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2018. More interesting news about Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Orange and Vodafone expand sharing deal in Spain – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Orange SA (ORAN) CEO StÃ©phane Richard on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Invest owns 1.49% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 125,298 shares. 118,000 are owned by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Sandler Cap reported 0.9% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 3.34% or 181,910 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corp New York reported 64,843 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 2.82 million shares. Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 1.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Canandaigua Savings Bank And Com reported 87,834 shares stake. 53,874 were accumulated by Hedeker Wealth. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd reported 176,024 shares stake. Princeton Port Strategies Lc reported 156,781 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Strategic Global Advisors Limited Liability holds 75,749 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Fin Advisory Ser owns 13,199 shares. Cim Inv Mangement has 21,642 shares. Anchor Cap Limited Liability Com owns 46,233 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $331.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 1,231 shares to 26,535 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entergy Corp. (NYSE:ETR) by 81,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,562 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Communiti (NYSE:AVB).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 16, 2019 : ACB, APHA, MPW, HEXO, CPE, VICI, CRZO, CSX, IXUS, QQQ, CZR, CSCO – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expectations, Not Competition, May Be Cisco’s Biggest Threat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Spotify, Microsoft, Cisco and Facebook – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Averting Catastrophe, but Nothing to Brag About – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Computer Networking Industry Prospects Not So Bright – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.