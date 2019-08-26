Hgk Asset Management Decreased Its Position in International Busin (IBM) by $1.03 Million as Stock Rose; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holder Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Stake by $3.60 Million

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in International Busin (IBM) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 7,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 51,779 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 59,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Busin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $129.99. About 2.75M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – lntersections Inc. Launches Al-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, AI, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel Chief; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 90.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 53,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 5,618 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385,000, down from 58,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 1.65 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE

More news for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” and published on July 31, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 122,929 shares. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.31% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Apg Asset Nv stated it has 1.90 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory reported 153,464 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Triangle Wealth Mngmt stated it has 14,353 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bank And Co holds 0.24% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 18,341 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Notis reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Voloridge Invest Llc has 0.04% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 18,493 shares. Ajo LP invested 0.12% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Fulton Natl Bank Na owns 7,057 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.21% or 38,767 shares. Burns J W Ny invested in 0.08% or 4,855 shares. First American Fincl Bank has 3,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14,909 shares to 102,492 shares, valued at $26.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 441,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60M for 25.99 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IBM Stock and Jim Whitehurstâ€™s Toughest Test – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Buy IBM Stock on the Dip – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “International Business Machines (IBM) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “IBM (IBM) Touts RedHat Cross Selling Opportunity at KeyBanc Conference – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.34 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.