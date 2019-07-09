Hgk Asset Management Decreased Holding in Capital One Financi (COF) as Stock Price Rose; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position Increased by Water Island Capital Llc

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 3,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,131 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 18,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $197.46. About 519,881 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500.

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Capital One Financi (COF) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 3,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,453 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, down from 83,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Capital One Financi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $92.04. About 778,422 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 09/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 09/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED CAPITAL PLAN APPROVED BY FED; 07/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: (VISUALS TOMORROW) Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Interest Income $5.72 Billion; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q EPS $2.62; 05/03/2018 StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.61; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.84 EPS, down 11.80% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.22 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.33B for 8.10 P/E if the $2.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.90 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.07% negative EPS growth.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $331.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midl (NYSE:ADM) by 15,920 shares to 134,220 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpm International I (NYSE:RPM) by 12,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. $858,097 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares were sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph.

