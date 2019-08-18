Hgk Asset Management Decreased Chevron Corp. (CVX) Holding by $4.08 Million; Cutler Capital Management Decreased Fidelity Southern (LION) Stake by $488,700 as Market Value Were Volatile

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 33,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 65,342 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, down from 98,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 5.85 million shares traded or 4.18% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern (LION) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 74,618 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 92,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15 million shares traded or 514.60% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION); 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp; 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $331.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) by 188,437 shares to 212,674 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midl (NYSE:ADM) by 15,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brand (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: Rival Bid Makes Things Interesting – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: Time To Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Corp.: This Is A Big Deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 14, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Incorporated holds 3,875 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Blue Financial Cap Inc holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 13,628 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt owns 0.84% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 11,094 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma holds 6.13 million shares. Moreover, Buckhead Cap Mgmt Ltd has 1.83% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 47,643 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 20,228 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc reported 117,573 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Co holds 3,872 shares. Washington Tru Co invested 0.85% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Skba Capital Ltd, a California-based fund reported 131,630 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 0.68% or 79,242 shares. Altfest L J And Co holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,737 shares. 4,007 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Lc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold LION shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.71 million shares or 6.52% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life holds 8,346 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 0.07% or 17,795 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Com has invested 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 4,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc reported 109,603 shares. Swiss State Bank has 0% invested in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 39,800 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 0% stake. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Com accumulated 631 shares. Renaissance Tech reported 0.01% stake. 158,404 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 7,447 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). 92,500 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. United Ser Automobile Association invested 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Pinebridge Investments Lp accumulated 37,333 shares.

More notable recent Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RLH Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Aytu BioScience’s (AYTU) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Siemens Gamesa slightly lowers 2019 profit expectations – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Futures edge higher ahead of bumper earnings week – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fidelity Southern Corporation (LION) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $305,000 activity.