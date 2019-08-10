Hgk Asset Management Cut Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $1.63 Million; Carlson Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake by $2.06 Million as Shares Rose

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 4.94M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct); 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 11,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 62,366 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, down from 74,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Trust (DLS) by 4,819 shares to 179,497 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 28,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 59,959 are owned by Savant Ltd Llc. 74,202 are held by First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division. Amica Mutual Ins, Rhode Island-based fund reported 88,386 shares. 14,079 are owned by Park Avenue Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Atlas Browninc accumulated 20,927 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr has invested 0.11% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). California-based Bailard has invested 0.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Dubuque Fincl Bank Co stated it has 59,913 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Moreover, Inv Of America has 0.04% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 3,343 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Woodmont Investment Counsel has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa holds 1.94% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 285,423 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Nuwave Lc reported 1,395 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. L And S holds 21,348 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.50 billion for 25.78 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aull And Monroe Mgmt has invested 3.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 1,878 were accumulated by Hrt Limited Company. Overbrook Mngmt Corp stated it has 67,600 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited holds 1.12% or 94,926 shares in its portfolio. Ifrah Service reported 1,470 shares. Shikiar Asset stated it has 3,926 shares. Wagner Bowman Management holds 45,428 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Connors Investor Services owns 0.13% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,576 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc has 379,932 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corp invested in 3,780 shares. Wallington Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 3.35% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 91,586 shares. Hourglass Capital Limited Liability reported 20,163 shares. 30,267 are owned by Trustco Bank & Trust Corporation N Y. Wedgewood Ptnrs stated it has 6,300 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.