Hgk Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Rpm International I (RPM); Elk Creek Partners Maintains Stake in Meta Finl Group (CASH)

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 47,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 301,250 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 253,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $30.28. About 265,372 shares traded or 9.04% up from the average. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rpm International I (RPM) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 12,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 96,842 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, up from 84,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rpm International I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $68.23. About 1.32 million shares traded or 101.28% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q Net $40.2M; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onespan Inc by 93,320 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $22.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quantenna Communications Inc by 70,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 487,899 shares, and cut its stake in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL).

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $331.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 33,199 shares to 65,342 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Communiti (NYSE:AVB) by 2,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,455 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET).