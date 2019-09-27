Hgk Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Bristol (BMY); Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Position in Bank Of America (BAC) Upped by $3.73 Million

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 8,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 147,009 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.67 million, up from 138,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 7.77 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Harvard Announce New Fibrosis Research Collaboration; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Should Bristol-Myers panic over Incyte’s skin cancer failure?; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 06/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Mon, 4/9/2018, 6:30 AM; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On IPI-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 20/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Fri, 4/20/2018, 8:00 PM

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 133,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 1.92 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.55M, up from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.13. About 32.69M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – BI UK: Bank of America has named a new head of prime brokerage sales in the Americas; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N MERRILL LYNCH HIRES SUSAN AXELROD, FORMER FINRA REGULATOR, AS CHIEF SUPERVISORY OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America in $42 million settlement over ‘masking’ electronic trading activities with customers; 16/04/2018 – BofA shareholder return tops key level for first time in 7 years; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.21%; 02/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 16

