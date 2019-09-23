Hgk Asset Management Boosted Universal Health Se (UHS) Stake by $585,780 as Share Value Rose; Sanders Capital Decreased Holding in Lennar (LEN) by $34.93 Million

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 646,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 11.18M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $605.90M, down from 11.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $55.09. About 1.60 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Universal Health Se (UHS) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 4,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 48,894 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.38M, up from 44,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $150.11. About 194,020 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.95M for 10.43 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Sanders Capital Llc, which manages about $15.69B and $24.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 241,940 shares to 8.38M shares, valued at $1.82B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold UHS shares while 130 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 73.98 million shares or 1.39% less from 75.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.