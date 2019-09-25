Hgk Asset Management Boosted Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $4.22 Million as Stock Declined; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Courage Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $2.37 Million as Stock Price Rose

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $511.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $179.33. About 5.15M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – MOZILLA SAYS FOUND FACEBOOK’S CURRENT DEFAULT SETTINGS LEAVE ACCESS OPEN TO LOT OF DATA — PARTICULARLY WITH RESPECT TO SETTINGS FOR THIRD PARTY APPS; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry sues Facebook, WhatsApp, lnstagram over patent infringement; 16/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will go to Europe to answer questions – in private – from EU regulators The Facebook CEO is headed overseas “as soon as possible.”; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook will start telling users which websites track them across the we; 23/03/2018 – The data research firm is accused of improperly gaining access to the personal information of tens of millions of Facebook users; 28/03/2018 – Other big tech firms could have to face UK lawmakers after Facebook data scandal; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Children’s Privacy Bill of Rights: Yes or No?; 08/05/2018 – Gavan Reilly: Breaking: Facebook is to stop taking ads for #8thRef from outside Ireland; 23/03/2018 – Matthew Rosenberg: BREAKING: Bolton Was Early Beneficiary of Cambridge Analytica’s Facebook Data -; 23/04/2018 – Gundlach Suggests Pairing Long Oil & Gas ETF With Facebook Short

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 928.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 58,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 64,930 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.72 million, up from 6,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $72.63. About 1.11 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL IMBRUVICA NET REVENUE $762 MLN, UP 38.5 PCT; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s promised rheumatoid arthritis blockbuster upadacitinib hits its marks in another PhIII – this time without any deaths $ABBV; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Facebook Stock Takes Another Jump From Bullish Trendline – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Facebook Stock To Propel With $6 Billion Yelp Acquisition? – Forbes” published on September 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Budding Entrepreneur? Here Are 5 Ways To Jumpstart Your Business – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook Is The Digital Singularity – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “CryptoCorner: Market Sinks Despite Bakkt Futures Launch, Facebook (NASDAQ: $FB) Reveals Libra Basket of Currencies and SIX Debuts DLT-Based Exchange Prototype – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leuthold Gru Lc has 0.79% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 31,821 shares. Gm Advisory Gp Inc has 14,615 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 1.46M shares stake. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Coldstream Mngmt Inc owns 10,394 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Cim Mangement has invested 1.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 4,396 were accumulated by Segment Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 1.07M shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited owns 1.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.18 million shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc has invested 0.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 20 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 2.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 66,207 shares.

Courage Capital Management Llc, which manages about $512.94 million and $58.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger (NYSE:HGR) by 32,613 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $23.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.11 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $344.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,229 shares to 34,879 shares, valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Flavo (NYSE:IFF) by 9,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,246 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00 million was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. Shares for $1.76 million were bought by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Donoghoe Nicholas also bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, August 29.