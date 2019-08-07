Hg Vora Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by $12.50 Million as Stock Value Declined; L & S Advisors Maintains Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 1,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,316 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81M, up from 6,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.4. About 4.19 million shares traded or 8.04% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s US Sales To Match Walmart’s Within Three Years; 30/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Bill Gates is glad Amazon is getting into health care – but cautions it’s complicated; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 21/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWS POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS EXECUTIONS IN AMAZON OPTIONS; 20/03/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon taps health information expert with Texas connection to lead health tech business; 07/05/2018 – Jeremy Barr: By the way: Amazon has dropped the price of Jeanine Pirro’s forthcoming book from $27 (suggested retail price) to

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93 million, down from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 1.64 million shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,290 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Moab Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.41% or 5,699 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Lc holds 16,626 shares or 2.75% of its portfolio. California-based Intll Limited Ca has invested 4.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Garde Capital has 2,237 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,033 shares. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh stated it has 161,985 shares. Howard Hughes Institute has invested 1.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 1.33% stake. First In holds 0.59% or 444 shares in its portfolio. White Elm Capital Ltd owns 9,902 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs stated it has 7.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 41,843 were accumulated by Westwood Corp Il.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9,565 shares to 5,170 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 13,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,525 shares, and cut its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $19.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.