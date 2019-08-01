Hg Vora Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by $12.50 Million as Valuation Declined; Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Cut Its Holding in Torchmark (TMK) by $486,000 as Shares Rose

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93 million, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 278,595 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 26,200 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 32,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $90.54. About 102,647 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $19.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier invested 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). First Citizens Comml Bank Trust Commerce stated it has 18,003 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement holds 25,863 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Mercantile stated it has 0.03% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 369,212 shares. First Advisors Lp reported 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Moreover, Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has 0% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). United Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 707,400 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 1.14 million shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Co owns 0.02% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 141,372 shares. Voya Investment Llc owns 231,008 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 1.20M shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc stated it has 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.7% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH).

More important recent DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “DiamondRock Announces Jay Johnson to Step Down as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Effective August 31, 2019 – PRNewswire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DRH’s profit will be $62.44M for 8.02 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) Stock Gained 58% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Torchmark Corporation’s (NYSE:TMK) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Torchmark Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Torchmark Corporation (TMK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Torchmark (TMK) Poised to Grow on Strong Segmental Results – Zacks.com” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Analysts await Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 6.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.59 per share. TMK’s profit will be $186.90 million for 13.31 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Torchmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Cap Management Ri accumulated 26,023 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Limited has invested 0.08% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.05% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability accumulated 4,746 shares. 396,865 are held by Nordea Inv Ab. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 0.41% or 65,925 shares. Choate Invest Advsrs holds 7,323 shares. Bessemer Group holds 69,691 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Citizens Bank & Trust Com reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 17,141 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Willis Counsel accumulated 105,564 shares. 2,514 were reported by Weiss Asset Mgmt L P. The New York-based Jane Street Lc has invested 0% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.19% stake. 3,950 were reported by New Amsterdam Ptnrs Ltd Co Ny.