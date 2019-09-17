Hg Vora Capital Management Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) Has Boosted as Valuation Declined; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Hourglass Capital Raised Position

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.62 million, up from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 1.65M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE BOARD APPROVES 3-YEAR, $1B SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM TO BOARD

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 12,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 157,693 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.27M, up from 145,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 13.16M shares traded or 22.59% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SLB, XOM, KL – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger upgraded, Halliburton downgraded in Barclays rating shuffle – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Schlumberger Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – Financial Post” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $352.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34,759 shares to 233,578 shares, valued at $12.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 113,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,843 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Record First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nomura sees minor impact on cruise liners from Hurricane Dorian – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Robert Olstein Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Order for Next Generation of Ships for Oceania Cruises – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 08, 2019.