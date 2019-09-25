Hg Vora Capital Management Raised Its Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) Holding by $31.80 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Intuit (INTU) Stock Value Rose, Forte Capital Has Lowered Position by $576,810

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.62M, up from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 571,301 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line New $1 B, Three-Yr Shr Repurchase Program Authorization Announced; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.29B; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH)

Forte Capital Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc sold 2,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 28,526 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.46 million, down from 30,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $263.52. About 479,313 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.26% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 931,473 shares. Asset Mngmt One Co Ltd holds 156,308 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.17% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 12,050 shares. Dakota Wealth has 795 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) reported 900,008 shares. Veritas Investment Limited Liability Partnership owns 2,379 shares. Bb&T Ltd holds 50,228 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 498,937 shares stake. Gsa Prns Llp stated it has 3,850 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Lc holds 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 5,047 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 21,080 shares. Ironwood Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 186 shares. Telemus accumulated 2,939 shares. Cannell Peter B & Co stated it has 2,892 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 448,272 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10 million and $313.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 1,925 shares to 34,248 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 54,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NCLH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 198.65 million shares or 0.28% more from 198.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorp has 0.02% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). 7,640 were reported by Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Co. Olstein Mngmt LP holds 0.83% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) or 95,000 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 69,286 shares. Srb reported 8,613 shares. First Personal Services has 0% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 13 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Co has 191,292 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Lpl Lc holds 0% or 6,739 shares. Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 300,510 shares. Cwh Cap owns 75,375 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Bnp Paribas Asset invested in 0% or 5,082 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP has 0.15% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 28,443 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Kornitzer Inc Ks invested in 74,509 shares.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Game Technolog by 550,000 shares to 3.70M shares, valued at $47.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

