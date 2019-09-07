Hg Vora Capital Management Lowered Stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by $12.50 Million; Patterson Companies (PDCO) Shareholder Fairpointe Capital Upped Its Position

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 146,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 3.22 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.40 million, up from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 926,512 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 23/05/2018 – Patterson Companies Announces Leadership Team Additions; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson Companies, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Board Authorizes New Share Repurchase Program And Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of May 29th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Compani; 04/04/2018 – Patterson Dental Launches New Cloud Practice Management Solution – Fuse; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 29/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of May 29th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93 million, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.79. About 1.62 million shares traded or 0.15% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $50.09M for 9.41 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $19.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Liability holds 503,244 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 64,679 shares. Schroder Invest Group invested in 2.26M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 394,990 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Echo Street Mngmt Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 446,390 shares. Indexiq Lc invested in 137,028 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 52,838 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 1.36M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Canandaigua Bancorp Tru Company holds 10,869 shares. Eqis accumulated 17,211 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management holds 0.01% or 84,700 shares in its portfolio. State Street invested in 10.21M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Co has 0% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 892 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.02% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Daiwa Secs Group stated it has 34,142 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Lp stated it has 23,525 shares. Long Road Counsel Ltd Liability Company stated it has 28,600 shares. Seizert Capital Prtn accumulated 49,874 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tower Rech (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 6 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company reported 22,555 shares. Aqr Management Lc invested in 0% or 213,014 shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.27% or 42,495 shares. Confluence Mgmt Limited Company has 357,386 shares. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn has 0% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 511,581 shares. The California-based Whittier Trust has invested 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Twin Tree Management Lp holds 0% or 3,983 shares in its portfolio. Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 56,091 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 173 are held by Signaturefd Lc. Swiss Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 155,600 shares.