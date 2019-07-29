Hg Vora Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) as Share Value Rose; Dominion Energy (Call) (D) Shareholder Credit Suisse Ag Has Trimmed Its Stake by $75.70 Million as Shares Rose

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93 million, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 1.22 million shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Call) (D) by 98.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 996,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $74.89. About 1.57 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 12.79% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.86 per share. D’s profit will be $601.81 million for 24.96 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.82% negative EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DRH’s profit will be $62.46M for 8.16 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.62% EPS growth.