Hg Vora Capital Management Lowered Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Stake by $10.00 Million as Stock Price Declined; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Upped Holding in V F (VFC) as Market Value Declined

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 20,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 4.37 million shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $381.56M, up from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $90.88. About 104,987 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 6.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.80 million, down from 7.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 635,326 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx holds 0.43% or 14,324 shares. Stearns Financial Services Gp holds 2,991 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 15,166 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 48,757 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Commerce invested in 0.47% or 98,609 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.26% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Dnb Asset As accumulated 34,150 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs invested 0.36% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Clark Capital Mngmt Group Incorporated has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 154,047 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi reported 1.48% stake. Hamilton Point Investment Ltd Com invested in 18,176 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 322,218 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank Tru invested in 557 shares.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $62.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 182,751 shares to 4.14M shares, valued at $477.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 86,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $157,860 activity.

