Hg Vora Capital Management Holds Stake in Knowles (KN); Boston Private Financial Holdings (BPFH) Stake Has Increased by Banc Funds Co Llc

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.31 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.62. About 1.01M shares traded or 8.25% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) by 51.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 559,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The hedge fund held 1.64M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.84 million, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $980.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 494,691 shares traded. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) has declined 20.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BPFH News: 15/05/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE WEALTH PROMOTES TOM ANDERSON TO COO & SHANNON; 15/05/2018 – MOVES-Boston Private Wealth names Anderson as COO, Saccocia CIO; 09/04/2018 – Boston Private Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE WEALTH PROMOTES TOM ANDERSON TO COO & SHANNON SA; 18/04/2018 – Boston Private Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 22/03/2018 Boston Private Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Boston Private Announces Partnership with Team IMPACT; 18/04/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 22C; 21/05/2018 – Boston Private Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE WEALTH NAMES SACCOCIA CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

More notable recent Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Boston Private Appoints Colleen Graham General Counsel – Business Wire” on April 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Boston Private looks to retool by hiring wave of new advisers – Boston Business Journal” published on July 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cambridge Trust to buy retail-minded New Hampshire bank – Boston Business Journal” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Boston Private Names John Longley New West Coast Leader – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Two high-ranking execs to leave Boston Private – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $112,840 activity. LARSON GLORIA C bought 7,226 shares worth $72,826.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aquesta Financial Holdings Inc. (AQFH) by 70,846 shares to 67,633 shares, valued at $705,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnb Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,914 shares, and cut its stake in Origin Bancorp Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold BPFH shares while 38 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 70.64 million shares or 0.63% less from 71.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 0% or 285,849 shares. Aperio Group Inc invested 0% in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd accumulated 34,822 shares. 67,145 were accumulated by Citigroup Incorporated. State Street stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH). Comerica Fincl Bank has 78,767 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Ltd Com holds 0.01% in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) or 11,275 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% stake. Missouri-based Parkside Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH). Anchor Cap Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 11,715 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 197,328 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Invesco holds 1.63 million shares. Trust Of Vermont owns 1,100 shares.

More notable recent Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Holding Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About Knowles Corporation’s (NYSE:KN) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Knowles (NYSE:KN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 4.50M shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $51.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.