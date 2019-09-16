Hg Vora Capital Management Holds Stake in Knowles (KN); As Cummins (CMI) Shares Declined, Marketfield Asset Management Cut Holding

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.31M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.61. About 294,794 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 16.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 4,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 23,808 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.08M, down from 28,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $164.49. About 438,007 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 4.50 million shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $51.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Knowles (NYSE:KN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About Knowles Corporation’s (NYSE:KN) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Holding Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

