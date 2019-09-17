Hg Vora Capital Management Holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Declined; Hourglass Capital Decreased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake as Stock Declined

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 6.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.80M, down from 7.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 3.03M shares traded or 70.17% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 34,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 233,578 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.78 million, down from 268,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 13.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $52.05 million for 9.72 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold DRH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 202.19 million shares or 2.63% less from 207.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Serv Automobile Association invested in 727,773 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kbc Nv stated it has 16,473 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 5,732 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). 175,575 are owned by First Tru Limited Partnership. Strs Ohio owns 299,583 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Smithfield Trust Co holds 0% or 230 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 89,700 shares. Trust Of Vermont invested in 183 shares or 0% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 74,806 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De accumulated 353,554 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 64,550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 397,670 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% or 1,217 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated holds 0% or 34,142 shares in its portfolio.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $352.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 12,527 shares to 157,693 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Corecivic Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 1.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Whittier Trust holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 611,115 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Co holds 1.23% or 166,128 shares. Vestor Lc reported 68,980 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Llc holds 1.31% or 208,966 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 19.91 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.04% or 97,133 shares. Novare Capital Mngmt owns 74,979 shares. Northeast Consultants accumulated 11,698 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 52,196 shares. First Bancshares Sioux Falls holds 4,585 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Dumont & Blake Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 49,300 shares. Randolph Commerce Inc has invested 4.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arizona-based Papp L Roy And Associate has invested 0.28% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Altfest L J Incorporated reported 33,891 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.69 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.