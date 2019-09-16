Hg Vora Capital Management Has Upped Its Knowles (KN) Stake; Cleveland-cliffs (CLF) Shorts Up By 10.97%

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc increased Knowles Corp (KN) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc acquired 500,000 shares as Knowles Corp (KN)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Hg Vora Capital Management Llc holds 1.00M shares with $18.31M value, up from 500,000 last quarter. Knowles Corp now has $1.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 487,762 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House

Cleveland-cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) had an increase of 10.97% in short interest. CLF's SI was 71.67M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.97% from 64.58M shares previously. With 9.40 million avg volume, 8 days are for Cleveland-cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)'s short sellers to cover CLF's short positions. The SI to Cleveland-cliffs Inc's float is 25.03%. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 4.83 million shares traded. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has declined 0.09% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.09% the S&P500.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., a mining and natural resources company, produces and supplies iron ore. The company has market cap of $2.33 billion. The firm operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It has a 2.19 P/E ratio. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

Among 2 analysts covering Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cliffs Natural Resources has $1400 highest and $800 lowest target. $10’s average target is 15.74% above currents $8.64 stock price. Cliffs Natural Resources had 5 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) rating on Wednesday, September 4. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $800 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) rating on Friday, April 26. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $1400 target.

