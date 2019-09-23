Hg Vora Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Stake; Koppers Holdings (KOP) Sentiment Is 1.15

Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 63 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 55 sold and reduced their stock positions in Koppers Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 18.81 million shares, down from 18.94 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Koppers Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 45 Increased: 36 New Position: 27.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) stake by 12.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.00M shares as Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH)’s stock declined 7.87%. The Hg Vora Capital Management Llc holds 6.75 million shares with $69.80M value, down from 7.75M last quarter. Diamondrock Hospitality Co now has $2.05B valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 4.69M shares traded or 154.63% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $52.08 million for 9.84 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold DRH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 202.19 million shares or 2.63% less from 207.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Prtn Mngmt holds 0.01% or 54,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Gp has 0.01% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Long Pond Ltd Partnership invested 1% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 67,243 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 15,749 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 32,341 shares stake. Cls Limited Liability owns 5,204 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cbre Clarion Securities Limited owns 18,842 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 669,142 shares. Waterfront Prtn Ltd holds 1.23% or 723,820 shares. Shell Asset Management Company holds 0.01% or 64,181 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 26,437 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). 1.95M are held by Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership.

More notable recent DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should You Analyze REIT Stock DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s (NYSE:DRH) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) 19% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Koppers to close West Virginia facility – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

The stock increased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.72. About 70,220 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) has declined 25.21% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS INC SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INDUSTRIAL DIVISION OF COX INDUSTRIES FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Sales $1.9B; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – INCREASES 2018 FORECAST TO $1.9 BLN SALES & $240 MLN ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $614.70 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Railroad and Utility Products and Services , Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). It has a 19.7 P/E ratio. The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Analysts await Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 34.25% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.73 per share. KOP’s profit will be $20.27M for 7.58 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Koppers Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.52% negative EPS growth.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc holds 7.93% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. for 575,000 shares. Schneider Capital Management Corp owns 487,551 shares or 3.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Venator Capital Management Ltd. has 2.85% invested in the company for 100,000 shares. The Tennessee-based Southernsun Asset Management Llc has invested 2.82% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 91,011 shares.