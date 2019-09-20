Hg Vora Capital Management Has Raised Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) Stake by $31.80 Million; D R Horton (DHI) Holder Lodge Hill Capital Has Cut Holding as Valuation Rose

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 62.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67M, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $51.42. About 1.20 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.62M, up from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.86. About 478,303 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE BOARD APPROVES 3-YEAR, $1B SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES MARK KEMPA INTERIM CFO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Norwegian Cruise Line’s Stock Will Sail Higher, Morgan Stanley Says – Benzinga” on February 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nomura sees minor impact on cruise liners from Hurricane Dorian – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Will Higher Yields Make Cruise Ship Stocks Buoyant Again? – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Commits To $1 Million For Hurricane Relief For The Bahamas – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NCLH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 198.65 million shares or 0.28% more from 198.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 7,000 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 821,445 shares. Howe Rusling Inc reported 100 shares. Cornerstone holds 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) or 307 shares. Corp Va reported 1.79% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.04% or 710,600 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 108,464 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 243 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Liability Company. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 1,630 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.02% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.03% or 41,539 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 26,864 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.87% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Adirondack Tru has 0% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 100 shares. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twin Riv Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 720,883 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $44.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What D.R. Horton, Inc.’s (NYSE:DHI) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Will Stevens’ Lakeview at Mendenhall Oaks shows strong early sales – Triad Business Journal” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is D.R. Horton, Inc.’s (NYSE:DHI) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Residential Construction Companies Gurus Agree on – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Philadelphia Trust reported 0.07% stake. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.71% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Heartland Advsrs Inc holds 0.39% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 122,385 shares. Paragon Capital Limited owns 7,288 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Charter Tru stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Barclays Public Ltd Liability reported 1.37 million shares stake. Tru Of Vermont reported 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Millennium Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 837,607 shares. Country Club Tru Communications Na has invested 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Markel stated it has 11,857 shares. Windward Ca owns 6,532 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Boston Prtnrs owns 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 29,400 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 27,201 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stifel Fin Corporation invested in 65,228 shares or 0.01% of the stock.