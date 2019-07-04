Hg Vora Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by $12.50 Million; Exxon (XOM) Shareholder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Its Holding

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 5,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 259,153 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.94M, up from 254,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 4.84M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 11/05/2018 – Exxon boosts Baton Rouge refinery crude unit production

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93 million, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 490,396 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc has invested 7.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Qv Investors Inc reported 283,891 shares. Svcs Automobile Association invested in 2.45M shares. West Family Invs Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 23,240 shares. Roberts Glore And Inc Il invested 0.85% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Portland Global Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 32,270 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 3.68M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited holds 0.24% or 410,009 shares in its portfolio. 8,298 were accumulated by New England Investment & Retirement Grp Incorporated. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Verus Fincl invested in 9,524 shares. 9,778 are owned by Allsquare Wealth Mngmt. State Street Corporation reported 204.24M shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company holds 479,882 shares. Tdam Usa Inc reported 2.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $19.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DRH’s profit will be $62.45 million for 8.36 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.02% or 326,616 shares in its portfolio. Cna Financial Corp reported 33,571 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 141,372 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Morgan Stanley reported 8.46 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co owns 122,898 shares. 14,795 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.51M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 21,700 shares. Mesirow Financial Management accumulated 944,887 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust has 0.03% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Pnc Fin Services Group Inc owns 88,335 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH).