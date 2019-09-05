Hg Vora Capital Management Has Lowered Its Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Holding by $12.50 Million; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Lowered Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $1.54 Million

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 16,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 457,600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.55M, down from 473,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $99.79. About 1.46M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93M, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 873,503 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH)

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.53 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 26,000 shares to 53,200 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 12,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,300 shares, and has risen its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associate Ltd has 40,528 shares. North Carolina-based Atria Invests Llc has invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). City Hldg Co owns 30,938 shares. Beacon Fin Group Inc reported 9,674 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase owns 0.09% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4.42 million shares. Finemark Savings Bank holds 7,869 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 3.52M were reported by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Moreover, Bluemountain Capital Management Lc has 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 73,108 are owned by Assetmark. James Inv has 0.5% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Davis R M Inc owns 405,631 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Prelude Management Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Amer Century Companies stated it has 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Salem Invest Counselors Inc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.19% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $52.08 million for 9.43 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 42,042 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 417,210 shares. 326,616 are held by Strs Ohio. Everence Incorporated has 0.05% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Arizona State Retirement invested 0.04% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 80,527 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 317,528 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 0.01% or 1.35 million shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancshares invested in 0.02% or 199,817 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Advisors Inc has 0.02% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 50,873 shares. Us Fincl Bank De owns 2,292 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt invested in 15,749 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Invesco has 0.01% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 1.91M shares. Bbt Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 16,593 shares.