Hg Vora Capital Management Has Lifted Knowles (KN) Holding by $9.00 Million; Premier Asset Managment Raised Baidu (BIDU) Stake by $1.50 Million

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 12,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 59,282 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.96 million, up from 46,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $100.08. About 108,222 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSES FOR AUTONOMOUS CARS TESTS IN BEIJING; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU UNIT TO SELL RAJAX EQUITY STAKE TO ALI PANINI INVESTMENT; 18/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi, a unit of search engine giant Baidu, has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu was hired at Baidu to take over daily operations from CEO Robin Li in early 2017; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Expects That Du Xiaoman Will Be Deconsolidated From Baidu’s Consolidated Fincl Statements; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.31 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $19.9. About 1 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 17,350 shares to 31,050 shares, valued at $617,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 6,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,966 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 1.00M shares to 6.75 million shares, valued at $69.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

