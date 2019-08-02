Hg Vora Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by $12.50 Million; Riverpark Advisors Raised Position in Twitter (TWTR) by $387,936

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 12,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 72,206 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 60,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 12.63M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 20/05/2018 – Britain to tackle ‘Wild West’ internet with new laws; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart buys a major stake in India’s Flipkart; 27/03/2018 – Wait til the Senate Hears Twitter’s Hidden Secret; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Roseanne blames Ambien for racist tweet; 28/03/2018 – Internet firms should do “much much” more to remove illegal content -UK interior minister; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Tesla glitch; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – DC reels as Trump rages over Mueller probe

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93 million, down from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.85. About 415,591 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $230.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 21,300 shares to 98,936 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,473 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 170,053 shares. 48,185 are owned by Salem Inv Counselors. Vestor Capital Limited Co invested 0.44% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Asset One reported 331,964 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement reported 139,882 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset reported 378,505 shares. Colorado-based Shine Invest Advisory Serv Inc has invested 0.01% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 6,775 shares. Srb accumulated 22,592 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 1.91% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 28,539 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp has 2.91M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 420 are owned by Whittier Communications. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 8 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 14,106 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 25,863 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation reported 64,679 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP stated it has 0.03% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.64% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 136,062 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt, a Japan-based fund reported 10,571 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Tru Com stated it has 10,869 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% stake. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Co (Trc) reported 0% stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 496,220 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Resolution Limited owns 1.42% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 4.04M shares. Principal Financial Gru Incorporated stated it has 1.64 million shares. Foundry Ltd has invested 0.02% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Lsv Asset holds 4.85 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.