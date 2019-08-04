Hg Vora Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) as Stock Declined; Dht Holdings (DHT) Shareholder Polygon Management LTD Has Raised Stake

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $782.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.51. About 835,973 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93M, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.82. About 954,469 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $19.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More news for DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Is Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) – Yahoo Finance” and published on April 30, 2019 is yet another important article.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DRH’s profit will be $62.44M for 7.92 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.62% EPS growth.