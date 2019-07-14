Hg Vora Capital Management Has Decreased Its Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Stake by $12.50 Million as Market Value Rose; Yum Brands (YUM) Shareholder Paragon Capital Management Cut Its Position as Share Price Rose

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 95.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 76,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,432 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343,000, down from 79,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $111.05. About 1.42 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 23/04/2018 – The partnership opens doors for parent company Yum Brands, which has been working hard to revitalize Pizza Hut; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93M, down from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 905,015 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 6,710 shares to 186,479 shares, valued at $9.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 5,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Prns reported 8,300 shares. Bislett Management Ltd owns 1.81% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 30,000 shares. Sterling Management Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 4,500 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Com reported 0.41% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Cap Intll Ca reported 11,674 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.08% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 124,999 shares. Profit Management Limited invested in 0.23% or 2,970 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt reported 33,891 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny, a New York-based fund reported 351 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 785 shares. Oppenheimer & reported 0.08% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc accumulated 382,692 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 127,186 shares. Hilton Capital Management Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 925 shares. Mai Management reported 0.07% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Pizza Hut is returning to its old logo â€” hereâ€™s why – Louisville Business First” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yum Brands: Pizza Hut And Taco Bell Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “FIRST LOOK: KFC debuts new flagship restaurant in Louisville (PHOTOS) – Louisville Business First” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McDonald’s: Growth Is Back – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To YUM! Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:YUM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. 13,986 shares were sold by Creed Greg, worth $1.32 million. Shares for $1.83 million were sold by Gibbs David W. 2,889 shares valued at $259,808 were sold by Lowings Anthony on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20 million for 31.91 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trustmark Corp (TRMK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DiamondRock Hospitality +3.9% as Wells Fargo upgrades – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DiamondRock Hospitality Company 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). First Citizens Bancorp And holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 18,003 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 61,024 shares. Bbt Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.23% or 16,593 shares. Numerixs Inv accumulated 36,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 394,990 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability owns 260,349 shares. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). 120,378 were reported by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Ubs Asset Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 728,452 shares. Smithfield Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Schroder Investment Management Grp has 0.04% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Spirit Of America Mngmt holds 0.37% or 232,100 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 100,117 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH).