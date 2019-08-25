Hg Vora Capital Management Has Decreased Its Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Position by $12.50 Million; Snow Capital Management LP Maintains Holding in Centurylink (CTL)

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93 million, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 1.56 million shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 104,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 524,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, up from 420,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 10.54 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal

More notable recent DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “DiamondRock Hospitality Company Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “DiamondRock Announces Jay Johnson to Step Down as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Effective August 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $19.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 153 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brinker Inc has 0.03% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Long Pond Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.86 million shares. Prudential Financial owns 5.56 million shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 82,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Legal & General Group Incorporated Pcl reported 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Riverhead Management Limited Liability reported 15,749 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 271,803 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). 527,522 were reported by Panagora Asset Management. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 71,340 shares. 141,372 are owned by Nomura Asset Mgmt. Pnc Fincl Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 34,911 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Inv Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Tradewinds Capital Lc accumulated 2,815 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 14.68M shares. Dowling Yahnke Lc accumulated 13,222 shares. Axa owns 42,671 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Carolina-based Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). First Fincl In, a Indiana-based fund reported 113 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Comerica Retail Bank holds 312,011 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 12,738 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc owns 141 shares. Quantitative Inv Management holds 962,200 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 1,180 shares. New York-based Intl Group Inc has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Illinois-based Archford Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Telecoms, state AGs form pact to stop robocalls – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “4 Worries Facing Frontier Communications – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Zillow Group, Sarepta Therapeutics, and CenturyLink Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) CEO Jeff Storey on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks the World’s Best Investors Are Buying Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. 15,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $147,155 were bought by Dev Indraneel. Chilton Kevin P. had bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock. Shares for $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. 83,000 shares valued at $991,261 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Wednesday, March 6.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Equity Investment Lif (NYSE:AEL) by 102,451 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $40.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 11,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,862 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).