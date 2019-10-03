Hg Vora Capital Management Has Cut Its Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Stake by $10.00 Million; Market Value Declined; Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $463,233 as Shares Rose

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 1,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 142,246 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.78M, down from 143,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $7.87 during the last trading session, reaching $279.53. About 1.93 million shares traded or 32.20% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 6.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.80 million, down from 7.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 1.50M shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 24.26 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $51.37 million for 9.60 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.