Hg Vora Capital Management Decreased Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Position by $12.50 Million as Stock Rose; As At&T (T) Shares Rose, Mraz Amerine & Associates Decreased Position

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 19,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,681 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 41,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 30.28 million shares traded or 9.00% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/04/2018 – Economides on AT&T, Time Warner Trial (Audio); 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal; 04/04/2018 – CTDI Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin America; 30/04/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Deal at Crossroads as Judge Hears Final Pitches; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO says merger with AT&T needed to compete with internet titans; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 10/05/2018 – AT&T, Novartis Ties to Cohen Reveal Backdoor Bids to Reach Trump; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says during AT&T antitrust trial that critics’ claims make ‘no sense’

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93 million, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 890,117 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57 billion for 9.32 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $19.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DRH’s profit will be $62.03 million for 8.27 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.62% EPS growth.

