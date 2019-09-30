Hg Vora Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by $10.00 Million as Stock Declined; Rr Partners LP Has Lifted Meritage Homes (MTH) Holding by $2.30 Million

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 6.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.80M, down from 7.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 1.04M shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017

Rr Partners Lp increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The institutional investor held 904,521 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.44 million, up from 859,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $69.97. About 54,093 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

More notable recent Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Meritage Homes Receives 10 Prestigious Honors at the Annual Avid Awards for Highest Homebuyer Ratings – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Is Meritage (MTH) Up 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Good Is Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH), When It Comes To ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Meritage Homes Corp. Sold More Homes but Made Less Money – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 35.64 million shares or 2.66% less from 36.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 416,240 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great Lakes Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 6,876 shares. 85,000 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation. Ls Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,170 shares. Principal Financial Gp accumulated 288,470 shares. 323 are held by Glenmede Trust Na. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 22,112 shares. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Greenhaven Associate has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt accumulated 12,011 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,787 shares. Strs Ohio owns 20,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 31,344 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) or 5,064 shares.

Rr Partners Lp, which manages about $901.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 4,100 shares to 636,462 shares, valued at $53.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,800 shares, and cut its stake in Apergy Corp.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $52.05 million for 9.94 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold DRH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 202.19 million shares or 2.63% less from 207.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Com invested in 68,928 shares. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust Com has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Moreover, Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). 72,548 are held by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Company Of Vermont holds 0% or 183 shares. Federated Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). First Citizens Bancorp & reported 18,003 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). First Hawaiian Savings Bank stated it has 17,703 shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 40,671 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 397,670 shares. Tower Research Ltd Co (Trc) has 0.01% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 8,664 shares.

More notable recent DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “DiamondRock Announces Jay Johnson to Step Down as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Effective August 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Travel + Leisure Recognizes DiamondRock’s Havana Cabana Resort As A Top Ten Resort Hotel In Florida – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.