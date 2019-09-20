Hg Vora Capital Management Cut Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Stake as Market Value Declined; Concorde Asset Management Increased Facebook (FB) Stake

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 2,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, up from 5,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $189.82. About 10.57 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Facebook Under Siege — Barron’s; 06/03/2018 – $BB.CA, FB: Blackberry files patent infringement against $FB – ! $BB.CA $FB; 10/04/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells Congress company didn’t do enough to prevent harm, per @AP; 23/03/2018 – Italy prosecutor probes for any Facebook data breach; 21/03/2018 – Facebook is reeling from a scandal that saw an app developer harvest 50 million profiles on the social network, then share the data with a third party called Cambridge Analytica; 09/03/2018 – Facebook will stream exclusive live Major League Baseball games for the first time; 28/03/2018 – PLAYBOY – RECENT NEWS ABOUT FACEBOOK’S ALLEGED MISMANAGEMENT OF USERS’ DATA HAS SOLIDIFIED DECISION TO SUSPEND ACTIVITY ON PLATFORM AT THIS TIME; 22/03/2018 – Dow opens more than 250 points lower, Facebook drags tech lower; 27/03/2018 – New Hampshire AG: 38 State Attorneys General Ask Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for Information on Facebook’s Business Practices; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK STARTING A NEW TEST TO HIGHLIGHT A CREATOR’S TOP FANS

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 6.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.80M, down from 7.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 1.30M shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $170.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,082 shares to 16,721 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chimera Invt Corp by 24,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,042 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 20,095 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,480 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Signature Invest Advisors Limited Com owns 2,836 shares. Everett Harris Co Ca reported 0.43% stake. Asset One Limited holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.35M shares. Finemark National Bank And Tru holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,275 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank reported 27,714 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. B And T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt reported 1,325 shares. Cannell Peter B Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree has invested 1.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 3.19 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 3,222 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 14,866 were accumulated by Crescent Park Mgmt Lp. Atlas Browninc accumulated 0.59% or 4,404 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold DRH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 202.19 million shares or 2.63% less from 207.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). First Quadrant LP Ca owns 72,548 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Long Pond Ltd Partnership holds 3.21M shares or 1% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 448,044 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Prtn Lc holds 44,510 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated has 153 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 0% or 270,831 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability invested in 739,903 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 270,138 were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. Profund Ltd Company owns 32,341 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The reported 123,828 shares. Asset One stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% or 120,729 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Management Equity Research reported 0% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc accumulated 273,691 shares.