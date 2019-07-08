HFF, Inc. (HF) EPS Estimated At $0.59; Kohl's (KSS) Had 4 Bulls

Among 8 analysts covering Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kohl’s had 15 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $72 target in Monday, March 25 report. Guggenheim maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 14 with “Sell”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, May 22. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, May 24 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 13. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, May 22 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) rating on Wednesday, May 22. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $7000 target. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6. See Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) latest ratings:

Analysts expect HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) to report $0.59 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.28% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. HF’s profit would be $23.50 million giving it 19.32 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.69 EPS previously, HFF, Inc.’s analysts see -14.49% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 3.66M shares traded or 449.69% up from the average. HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) has risen 38.20% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HF News: 17/04/2018 – HFF REPORTS $260M CONSTRUCTION FINANCING; 12/04/2018 – HFF Announces $145M Construction Financing for Renovation and Expansion of 633 Folsom in San Francisco; 29/03/2018 – HFF Announces $384.86M Refinancing for Genesis North and South Towers in South San Francisco; 30/05/2018 – HFF at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 01/05/2018 – HFF Announces Sale and Financing for San Diego Apartment Community; 21/05/2018 – HFF Announces $109.8M Sale and $103.61M Financing of 1390 Market Street in San Francisco to Swift; 07/05/2018 – HFF Announces $146M Sale of the Rivington in Hoboken, New Jersey; 25/05/2018 – HFF, JLL Marketed Property on Behalf of Seller and Procured Buyer, Savanna; 28/05/2018 – HFF Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 30; 03/05/2018 – HFF Announces Sale and Acquisition Financing of Hotel MdR in Southern California’s Silicon Beach

HFF, Inc. provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the users and providers of capital in the United States commercial real estate industry. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. It offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, entity level debts, mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, tax exempt financing, and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, senior living, independent living, assisted living, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land. It has a 14.48 P/E ratio. The firm also provides investment sales services to commercial real estate owners; and equity placement and private equity alternatives and solutions, as well as assists clients in the sale of their commercial real estate debt note portfolios.

