Hff (HF) Stake Held by U S Global Investors Inc; Holder Argentiere Capital Ag Raised Red Hat (Put) (RHT) Position

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (Put) (RHT) by 450% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.10 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Red Hat Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – TOTAL BACKLOG FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 WAS IN EXCESS OF $3.4 BLN, UP 24 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Hff Inc (HF) by 47.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 10,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 22,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Hff Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 3.66M shares traded or 443.28% up from the average. HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) has risen 38.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HF News: 24/04/2018 – HFF 1Q EPS 42C, EST. 59C; 20/03/2018 – HFF Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 27-28; 21/04/2018 – DJ HFF Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HF); 27/03/2018 – HFF at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 24/04/2018 – HFF 1Q REV. $131.6M, EST. $143.5M; 03/05/2018 – HFF REPORTS SALE & PURCHASE FINANCING OF HOTEL MDR; 07/05/2018 – HFF Announces $146M Sale of the Rivington in Hoboken, New Jersey; 26/04/2018 – HFF Announces $181.57M Construction Financing for Development of Class A Office Tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market District; 17/04/2018 – HFF INC SAYS HFF TEAM WORKED ON BEHALF OF NEW OWNER TO SECURE FINANCING THROUGH PACIFIC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY; 19/03/2018 – HFF Announces €110MM Financing for the Acquisition and Redevelopment of lkos Andalusia in Costa del Sol, Spain

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLF) by 1.00M shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $10.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (Put) (NYSE:MS) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Red Hat proxy shows ‘opportunity’ for upset bids in IBM deal – Triangle Business Journal” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Red Hat: Staying Hopeful – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Red Hat’s Stock Rose 46.2% in 2018 – Motley Fool” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Retail Bank Of America Corp De has 0.03% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 895,142 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 50 shares. Alpine Global Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 57,500 shares. Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 7,639 shares. Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Lmr Prtn Llp reported 108,944 shares. Arrowstreet LP owns 21,200 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability holds 0% or 77 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 60,000 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 51 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 28 shares. Champlain Investment Ptnrs owns 403,955 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 10,549 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 2.22 million shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,541 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “HFF Stockholders Approve Acquisition by JLL – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Calix Inc (CALX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “JLL and HFF Announce the Anticipated Closing Date of HFF Acquisition – PRNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Diageo plc (DEO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.